(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said he believes Yemen-based Houthi rebels that have attacked Red Sea shipping are a terrorist organization, though he didn’t think officially designating the group as such would make a difference.

“I think they are,” Biden said Friday when asked by reporters if he would be willing to call them a terror organization.

The Biden administration upon taking office removed a formal designation against the group over concerns that associated sanctions would worsen the humanitarian situation in Yemen, which had been wracked by years of civil war.

The White House said in November it was reviewing that decision after the Houthis seized a cargo ship. Since then, the Iran-backed group has launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks on commercial and military vessels transiting the Red Sea. Its leaders say the attacks are meant to support Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden said ultimately a formal designation was “irrelevant” because he had assembled “a group of nations to say that if they continue to act and behave as they do, we’ll respond.”

US and UK forces on Thursday launched air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen for the first time since the crisis began. The bombings were aimed at degrading the Houthis’ ability to conduct their shipping attacks.

Biden, during a visit to Pennsylvania on Friday, told reporters he believed the strikes were a success.

“Yes. I don’t think there’s any civilian casualties, that’s another reason why it’s a success,” the president said.

“I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything,” Biden added. “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis as they continue this outrageous behavior, along with our allies.”

(Updates to include new Biden remarks throughout)

