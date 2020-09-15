(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden will address Senate Democrats by phone on Thursday as he seeks to rally his troops with less than seven weeks until Election Day.

Biden is expected to discuss plans in individual states as well as efforts to support down-ballot Democrats, a person familiar with the plans said Thursday.

The meeting comes as Democrats work to win a majority in the Senate, which would help Biden get his agenda through Congress.

It will mark the first time Biden has addressed Senate Democrats as a whole since receiving the presidential nomination

