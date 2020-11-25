(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden will unveil his economic team next week, and his transition staff said it’s now getting “extraordinary cooperation” from civil servants in the Trump administration.

Intelligence agencies are working to set up a secure briefing room in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to facilitate classified intelligence briefings, Transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a call with reporters Wednesday. Biden will begin receiving the presidential daily briefing -- the nation’s most sensitive intelligence report -- beginning next Monday.

As of Tuesday, Biden transition teams had made contact with counterparts at 50 government agencies and commissions, Psaki said. About 30 of those came via virtual meetings.

Biden lawyers also met with FBI and Justice Department officials to begin the work of background checks for possible Biden appointees, with the campaign furnishing names of possible candidates this week. The Biden team is asking the FBI to expedite those investigations because of the delay in starting the transition.

“Given the challenges the next administration will face we obviously can’t afford any more delays,” Bedingfield said.

‘Buckle Up’

Biden’s participation in the presidential daily briefing need not involve a sit-down with President Donald Trump himself; Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said such a tete-a-tete wasn’t “mission critical.”

The president-elect announced key members of his national security team Tuesday, including Antony Blinken as secretary of state. One post not filled was secretary of defense, and that was intentional, Psaki said.

“Yesterday was also in part about sending the message about diplomacy and the kind of page we want to turn as we send a message to the world about who we are as a country,” Psaki said. “There will be more cabinet announcements in the weeks ahead, so buckle up for December.”

The top economic aides will play a critical role in battling a renewed slowdown in the economy amid a resurgence in the coronavirus.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that the team would be helmed by former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. The other key positions are director of the National Economic Council, chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget director.

