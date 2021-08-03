Montreal home sales, new listings drop by about 30% each in July: QPAREB
The association says the month was a continuation of the substantial decreases in sales that began in May and a signal that the market is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The association says the month was a continuation of the substantial decreases in sales that began in May and a signal that the market is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
The Biden administration’s decision to give renters affected by the worsening pandemic a two-month eviction reprieve risks pushing a housing crisis into the fall if states fail to accelerate distribution of billions in rent relief.
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales, listings and prices cooled somewhat in July after a frenzied start to 2021, but still climbed from last year.
Zillow Group Inc., the online real estate giant, is borrowing $450 million through mortgage bonds backed by collateral from the company’s nascent home-flipping business.
VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.
23h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce a new eviction moratorium on Tuesday afternoon, after criticism from top Democrats and housing advocates who faulted the administration for letting the previous protections lapse.
The moratorium will apply to counties with high rates of coronavirus infections, according to two people familiar with the matter. The move shows the extent to which the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus has upended the administration’s agenda.
The new moratorium will last until Oct. 3 and cover about 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of renters, one of the people said.
Additional details of the plan weren’t immediately clear. Spokespeople for the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t immediately comment. The people familiar with the matter asked not to be identified ahead of the announcement.
The Biden White House faced days of harsh criticism from its own party for the lapse in the eviction moratorium on July 31. Advocates said millions of Americans potentially could be forced from their homes as Covid-19 cases surged.
The White House spent days trying to explain the legal reasoning behind an initial CDC decision that it couldn’t issue another extension and sent top officials to Capitol Hill, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to answer lawmakers’ questions.
On Tuesday, Yellen faced considerable anger from House Democrats, who demanded the administration take immediate action to extend the ban on evictions, according to multiple people who participated in the call.
Yellen stressed that the administration was focused on getting states and localities to more quickly distribute some $47 billion in rental assistance Congress has already approved.
(Updates with additional information beginning in fifth paragraph)
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.