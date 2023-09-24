(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to announce the opening of new embassies on Cook Islands and Niue on Monday in a demonstration to Pacific Island leaders that the US remains committed to increasing American presence in the region, the Associated Press reported, citing two senior administration officials it didn’t name.

The announcement will coincide with the two-day US-Pacific Island Forum Summit in Washington, where talks are expected to heavily focus on the impact of climate change in the region, according to the report on Sunday.

