(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus package Wednesday outlining a transportation-focused plan of initiatives to rebuild U.S. infrastructure, the president of the United Steelworkers said.

The announcement in Pittsburgh will focus on efforts to rebuild American roads, bridges, waterways and dams over the next decade, according to Tom Conway, the USW president, who said he has discussed the matter with the administration. Key to the plan will be longer-term projects that will give companies the confidence to know they can invest.

“It’s going to take that sort of long-term investment, and the alternative to not doing it is going to be far more costly in the long run than if we do,” Conway said in a phone interview. He added that the labor union is on board with what Biden will announce.

“The country’s infrastructure has been crumbling for years and we know it needs investment,” he said. “This ought to be a bipartisan initiative because the infrastructure supplies everybody, regardless of party.”

Conway said the administration is looking to spend $3 trillion overall on infrastructure-related investments, but that he expects Wednesday’s announcement on transportation will only be half of that number or maybe even less. He said Biden will likely announce a second infrastructure package at a later date that would expand into things like retrofitting schools.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

