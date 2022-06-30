(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said he’ll ask the Gulf Cooperation Council to boost oil production when he meets with the alliance during a trip to Saudi Arabia next month.

Biden, speaking Thursday at a news conference in Madrid, said he wouldn’t be asking the Saudi king or Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman directly to boost energy output when he meets with them directly at the meeting. He said the GCC forum is the more appropriate setting for that request.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.