Biden to Be Briefed On Indianapolis Shooting That Killed Eight

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to be briefed Friday morning on the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that left eight people plus the gunman dead and several others wounded, a White House official said.

Chief of Staff Ron Klain has been in touch with the city’s mayor, and Biden’s Homeland Security adviser is in contact with local law enforcement officials, the said.

The incident, the latest is a series of deadly mass shooting in recent weeks, occurred late Thursday night at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, according to the Associated Press.

Biden last week unveiled executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence and called on Congress to adopt stricter laws, arguing that the resurgent spate of mass shootings -- following a relative lull during the pandemic -- is embarrassing the U.S. on the world stage.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it’s an international embarrassment,” he said during remarks in the Rose Garden.

Recent shootings that left 18 dead in Colorado and Georgia have thrust gun violence back into the spotlight, with gun-control advocates calling on the president to make the issue a top legislative priority.

Biden said he is also allocating federal funds for community violence intervention and prevention programs aimed at heading off conflicts that can lead to violence in urban communities. His proposed American Jobs Plan includes $5 billion over eight years for community intervention programs.

The president has called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, but he has also acknowledged that Republican opposition makes progress unlikely.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has said he’s committed to holding votes on gun violence prevention legislation.

The AP reported that five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police. One of them had critical injuries, police spokesperson Genae Cook said. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead, according to the AP report.

