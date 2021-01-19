(Bloomberg) -- Amid a raging coronavirus pandemic, fragile economic recovery and unprecedented security measures throughout Washington, the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday will be memorable on many levels, not least of which because of his age. At 78, he’s the oldest president-elect in history, breaking the record set by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was 70 when he took the oath of office in January 2017. That means Biden is 40 years older than America’s median age, according to the latest available Census Bureau data. Since Jimmy Carter’s inauguration in 1977 through Trump, the median age of the commander in chief was 54, with Democrats skewing younger than their Republican counterparts, making Biden an outlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.