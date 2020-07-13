(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden on Tuesday will call for setting a 100% clean-electricity standard by 2035 and investing $2 trillion over four years on clean energy, two people familiar with his plan said Monday.

The Democratic nominee’s new commitments mark a clear shift toward progressives’ priorities in combating climate change and cutting the use of fossil fuels. The people briefed on his plan spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Biden’s blueprint also calls for the creation of a climate conservation corps modeled after the work relief program President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created during the Great Depression, according to another person briefed on the initiative.

The plan also embraces Senator Chuck Schumer’s plan to rapidly turn over the nation’s automobile fleet, with taxpayers enticed by cash vouchers to trade in their gas-powered cars for plug-in electric, hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell cars. The initiative also would steer tens of billions toward building charging infrastructure including in rural communities

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.