Biden to Call for Stricter Gun Laws in Speech to Congress

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will call on lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety laws during his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, according to a White House official.

Specifically, Biden will urge action on two House-passed bills aimed at strengthening background checks amid a spate of gun violence across the U.S.

The measures so far haven’t mustered enough votes in the narrowly divided Senate, which is split 50-50 along party lines. A two-thirds majority would be required to pass the bills in that chamber, meaning Republican support would be necessary.

In his remarks, Biden will characterize gun violence as an epidemic after several recent mass shootings and high-profile police killings of Black Americans.

Biden’s remarks will focus on his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. He’s also expected to discus his accomplishments so far -- on the eve of his 100th day in office -- climate change and international relations especially the U.S. relationship with China.

