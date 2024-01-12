(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will cancel a fresh batch of student loan debt for some borrowers, his latest effort after the Supreme Court blocked his flagship proposal to offer billions in relief.

Biden announced Friday that the administration would cancel certain balances under the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan. Beginning in February, borrowers who took out less than $12,000 and have been in repayment for at least a decade will have remaining balances canceled, Biden said.

The administration didn’t offer an estimate of how many people would be eligible, or the value of loans that will be written off. The program has 6.9 million people enrolled. The number of eligible borrowers could grow in the coming years as more borrowers join the plan, unless the program is amended or cancelled by another administration.

Still, the move — even in concert with other efforts by the administration — is expected to fall far short of the president’s proposal for more sweeping student loan cancellation, up to $20,000 per borrower, that was struck down last year by the Supreme Court. That forgiveness plan was estimated to cost $400 billion.

Biden said Friday’s move will help low-income borrowers and community college attendees in particular.

In the wake of the court ruling, the administration has taken other steps, making changes to existing loan programs to bring borrowers nearly $132 billion in relief even as it says it is pursuing efforts to offer a replacement plan.

Student-debt forgiveness is a signature Biden initiative and the administration has touted its measures in its outreach to young voters and minority communities. But despite his steps, polls show many key parts of his electoral coalition, such as Black voters and young people, remain dissatisfied with Biden’s progress on the issue.

A December Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found 43%, a plurality, of Gen Z voters — those born in 1997 or later — say Biden is not doing enough to address the burden of loan payments. A majority of that group, 57%, though say they approve of the relief the administration has already provided.

In an interview last week, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urged patience as the administration works on providing additional relief.

“We are cleaning up a big mess,” Cardona said in an interview on Bloomberg Television with David Westin.

