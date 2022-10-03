(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce more than $60 million in funding to strengthen Puerto Rico’s resilience to flooding when he visits the island to observe recovery efforts from the devastation left by Hurricane Fiona.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to fly to Ponce, Puerto Rico on Monday to meet with local leaders and families affected by the storm.

The funding, which comes from an infrastructure law Biden signed last year, will go toward bolstering levees, reinforcing flood walls and establishing a flood warning system, according to a White House official.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will join the president on the trip. Biden will be briefed on the ground about ongoing recovery efforts, the official said.

Hurricane Fiona caused catastrophic flooding and knocked out much of the power on the island after making landfall in September.

Power has now been restored to an estimated 92% of customers as of Sunday, according to Luma Energy, a private company managing the island’s power grid since last year.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday the administration is “investing millions of dollars to make Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, including its power grid, more resilient to climate change.”

The Bidens are expected to pack care packages with food and other essentials in a community service project during their trip.

Biden’s trip to Puerto Rico is the first of two planned visits to storm-ravaged communities this week. On Wednesday, Biden will also travel to Florida, which was hit by Hurricane Ian.

Biden has vowed to commit the full strength of the federal government to recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the US mainland in response to the two hurricanes.

Biden on Saturday said the destruction from Ian was “likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history.” Damage estimates have ranged from $68 billion to $100 billion.

Power and communications operators reported a significant return of services on Sunday, but Florida officials also reported more deaths in the state, though the numbers remain incomplete as searches continue.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.