(Bloomberg) -- The White House said it would comply with the Supreme Court’s order keeping in place sweeping, coronavirus border controls, but would continue to prepare for eventually being able to lift the restrictions.

“We will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court’s review,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Tuesday after the Supreme Court ordered that the border restrictions, known as Title 42, stay in effect while litigation goes forward.

“At the same time,” she added, “we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration.”

The court earlier Tuesday granted a request from Republican-led states who said lifting the rule would lead to a surge in migrants on the southern border that the federal government was not prepared to handle. The justices voted 5-4 to block a lower court decision that would have invalidated Title 42 as of last Wednesday.

The justices will hear arguments on one aspect of the case, a bid by states to intervene in defense of the policy. Those arguments could be heard in late February or early March, the court indicated.

The decision leaves President Joe Biden in a precarious political position. The court is leaving in place a policy that the administration argues has outlived its usefulness as a public-health measure, even as authorities have used it more than one million times under Biden’s watch to quickly expel migrants trying to cross the border.

“Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday, urging Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“Today’s order gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to move past political finger-pointing and join their Democratic colleagues in solving the challenge at our border by passing the comprehensive reform measures and delivering the additional funds for border security that President Biden has requested,” she added.

