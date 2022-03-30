(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will unveil a new website Wednesday where Americans can find recommendations for mitigating Covid-19 risks that are specific to their area, an official said.

COVID.gov will offer local guidance for mask-wearing, tips on where to find free masks, vaccines, tests and antiviral treatments, the official said.

The new website, which Biden will present in remarks at the White House, represents a shift in strategy from the White House which had been focused on mask and vaccine mandates during the crisis period of the pandemic.

The website was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The administration is also fighting for more money for coronavirus response from Congress to pay for testing, vaccines and treatments. The White House earlier this year asked for $22.5 billion, but any funding is held up by disputes among lawmakers.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second Covid-19 booster shot for adults 50 years and older. The White House has said that it has enough doses for older and high-risk Americans but that there might not be enough for the general public to receive additional boosters.

More than 975,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic started two years ago.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.