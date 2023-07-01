(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will discuss security cooperation when he hosts Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday, according to a statement from his office.

The pair plan to reaffirm their view that Sweden should join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “as soon as possible.”

Sweden sought to become a NATO member after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Its application has been blocked by Turkey, which accuses Sweden of offering refuge to political activists wanted on terrorism charges. Finland, which also acted in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, became NATO’s 31st member in April.

Sweden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold a high-level meeting to discuss Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said this week.

Biden and Kristersson will also discuss their commitment to supporting Ukraine and to closer transatlantic coordination on China, according to the White House statement.

