(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually with progressive House Democrats on Monday to discuss advancing his economic agenda, including reducing the scope of a social-spending bill, his press secretary said.

The conversation will include “the recognition that this package is going to be smaller than originally proposed,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “What he wants to hear from them is what their priorities are, what their bottom lines are, so he can play a constructive role in moving things forward.”

Biden also intends to meet later in the week with members “who consider themselves more moderate,” Psaki said.

The social-spending bill, which liberals proposed at $3.5 trillion over 10 years, is stalled in the Senate, where Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema want a smaller price tag and other changes. House progressives in turn have blocked passage of the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s already passed the Senate.

