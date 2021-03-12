(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is repealing a Trump-era policy on unaccompanied child migrants to encourage their family members in the U.S. to take custody of them, even if the parents or guardians are not living in the country legally.

Under the 2018 memorandum, the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Refugee Resettlement was directed to ask Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the immigration status and criminal history of potential sponsors before releasing unaccompanied minors into their care.

A Biden administration official told reporters on Friday the memo would be rescinded.

