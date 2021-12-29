(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden will address the slow roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine by President Donald Trump’s administration and outline his plan to pick up the pace in remarks on Tuesday, a transition official said.

More than 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. since the process began on Dec. 14, according to a nationwide tally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- far fewer than the 20 million the Trump administration promised would be administered by the end of the year.

“We certainly are not at the numbers that we wanted to be at the end of December, you heard talk about 40 million doses for 20 million people,” Anthony Fauci, who will be the chief White House adviser on the virus in the Biden administration, said Tuesday on CNN. “Even if you undercount, 2 million as an undercount, how much undercount could it be? So we are below where we want to be.”

Biden will receive a briefing on Tuesday from his coronavirus advisory team before he delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. Celine Gounder, a member of the advisory team told CNBC on Monday that Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost production of coronavirus vaccines to speed up the process.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he’s concerned that January virus levels in the U.S. may be worse than December’s. The United States has seen over 19.3 million confirmed cases of the virus and more than 335,000 deaths.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.