(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is seeking to mend ties with Pacific Island nations following years of neglect at a first-ever White House summit, as the US and its allies worry that the strategically important countries risk drifting into China’s orbit.

At an unprecedented two-day event starting on Wednesday, the administration plans to announce a series of initiatives and a new Pacific strategy that senior officials say focuses on key challenges confronting leaders caught in a struggle for regional influence between Washington and Beijing.

Yet it’s unclear if Biden will get everything he wants. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Wednesday that the Solomon Islands, which shocked the US and Australia by inking a security agreement with China earlier this year, had balked at signing a joint declaration the administration prepared for the 11 nations participating in Thursday’s summit.

In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, a senior administration official said discussions to produce a joint statement had been productive, but pointed out that conversations were ongoing. Announcements at the summit would include new financing for development assistance, help for poor Pacific Island nations to guard against climate change, enhanced US Coast Guard activities and new US Agency for International Development programs, the official said.

The Pacific nations have sometimes gotten short shrift in a broader Indo-Pacific strategy that focused on East Asia and India, the person said. But the US intends to begin a new chapter with the high-profile summit and is trying to rally like-minded countries such as Germany and South Korea to marshal more resources and diplomatic capabilities.

Still, China has made a concerted push to extend its influence deeper into the Pacific, with high-profile gains coming in the Solomon Islands. The Pacific nation refused a port-of-call by a US Coast Guard vessel in August and announced a moratorium on foreign military visits. It has also repeatedly clashed with Australian politicians.

Why US-China Rivalry Is Heating Up in Pacific Islands: QuickTake

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, has denied that China would be invited to establish a military base in his country. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week, Sogavare said the Solomons “will not be coerced into choosing sides” between Beijing and Washington.

White House officials hope that the new financial assistance -- and some strategic pomp and circumstance -- can begin to reverse perceptions of indifference by the US and Australia toward the islands. They sit on important trade routes and, in the worst-case scenario, could play a vital role should war break out in the Pacific.

The leaders will enjoy a “family photo” with Biden, similar to large-scale international summits, and attend a dinner hosted by the president and first lady Jill Biden.

“Washington’s policies must focus on the needs of the region rather than placing broader geopolitical goals at the forefront,” said Camilla Pohle-Anderson, an expert on the Pacific Islands at the US Institute of Peace in Washington. “If the United States and its partners want to be the partners of choice, they must provide attractive alternatives to Beijing, rather than simply warning Pacific Island countries away from China.”

US officials have argued that they’ll maintain influence among the Pacific Islands by improving diplomatic engagement, focusing not just on regional security, but issues like climate change, health care, and technology that are of immediate importance to the countries.

The US has rolled out programs intended as an implicit contrast to China’s presence in the region, including infrastructure funding that incorporates climate and labor protections, as well as efforts to combat resource exploitation and illegal fishing in territorial waters.

“We’ve seen in the last several years a more ambitious China that seeks to develop a footprint, militarily and the like, in the Indo-Pacific,” Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said about China’s outreach at an event last week. “That has caused some anxiety with partners like Australia and New Zealand.”

The leaders attending the summit are from 11 small-island nations: Fiji, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu and Tonga, as well as the Solomon Islands.

Sogavare’s UN speech illustrates the work ahead for the US and its partners to repair relations.

Island leaders bristled when President Donald Trump and then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison downplayed the effect of the climate crisis -- seen as an existential threat to island nations because of rising sea levels. Australia significantly cut health assistance to the region despite the coronavirus pandemic and a measles outbreak that devastated Samoa.

US engagement with the region -- including USAID and Peace Corps programs as well as Coast Guard deployments -- had “over time atrophied,” Campbell acknowledged at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace event last week.

“In the past, we have perhaps paid lesser attention to these critical places than we should have,” he said. “Being honest about that is important.”

With China playing an increasingly provocative role in the region, larger democracies have acknowledged the need for a reset. One senior Pacific Island official said the Solomon Islands decision to block access to US ships came as the American footprint in the region has shrunk, feeding a perception that Washington wasn’t a natural partner.

But, the official said, China’s success wasn’t simply because of US neglect. Systemic poverty and inherent infrastructure challenges have made the region ripe for China to exert influence, and Beijing has also focused on building smaller-scale projects like ports and jetties that are the lifeblood of Pacific states.

In response, the US and its partners have launched a series of new initiatives targeting the region. Australia has a “Pacific step-up,” while New Zealand has unveiled a “Pacific reset” and the UK has initiated a “Pacific uplift.”

Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern devoted a significant amount of an Oval Office meeting in May to improving engagement with Pacific Island leaders, including in-person meetings, according to a senior US official.

