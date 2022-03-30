(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will get a second Covid-19 booster shot, after U.S. health regulators cleared them for people age 50 and older amid concerns about fading protection.

Biden, 79, will receive the shot at the White House on Wednesday, according to a White House spokeswoman.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared second booster shots for people 50 and up using either Moderna Inc. or Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccines. The FDA authorized the fresh shots for people at least four months from their previous booster; Biden’s booster was six months ago.

The U.S. has begun to ease many restrictions on social life implemented to prevent Covid-19, including mask mandates, with the White House touting the availability of new treatments including Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral pill. However, the spread of the BA.2 sub-variant of the virus, which is proving more transmissible than the previous omicron variant, has largely halted a decline in cases.

Still, the U.S. seven-day average of cases is just over 26,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, well below highs set in January after omicron fueled an explosion in infections. Hospitalizations have plunged since the winter surge, though hundreds of Americans die of the disease each day.

Several people in occasional or regular contact with Biden have tested positive recently, including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. None have been considered “close contacts” of the president, who has maintained his schedule and continued to hold events, some of which have been crowded with few people in masks.

