Biden to Give State of the Union Feb. 7 as Debt Fight Looms

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

The prime-time speech, delivered annually by the president, will be Biden’s first opportunity to address Congress since Republicans took control of the House earlier this year. Biden is expected to touch on a range of pressing issues, from the war in Ukraine to the looming US debt-ceiling fight.

Read more: Yellen Says US to Take Extraordinary Steps to Avert a Default

“We truly appreciate the kind invitation by Speaker McCarthy,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday.

In his invitation letter to the president, McCarthy said that the pair shared “a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable.”

“Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people,” McCarthy said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.