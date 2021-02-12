Biden to ‘Hang Out’ at Camp David for First Time in Presidency

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden and his family plan to spend Presidents’ Day weekend at Camp David, their first trip to the presidential retreat since he took office last month.

“We’re going to be up at Camp David for Valentine’s Day,” Biden told reporters Friday as he surveyed First Lady Jill Biden’s display of large hearts with messages including “Love” and “Unity” on the North Lawn of the White House.

He added that he hoped to “just hang out with the family and do what we always do.”

Camp David is a rustic retreat located 60 miles north of Washington in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains. Its multiple guest cabins make it useful as a place to gather family members, administration officials or world leaders for a few days of outdoor activities and more casual meetings than are possible at the White House.

Biden spent last weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and also owns a beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. His family has traditionally rented a house on Nantucket, Massachusetts, for Thanksgiving and traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands in late December.

Donald Trump didn’t go to Camp David until five months into his presidency and was only an occasional visitor, instead frequenting his private clubs in Florida and New Jersey on weekends and holidays. As the coronavirus pandemic scrapped other options, the Trump administration planned to hold a G7 summit at Camp David in June 2020, only to entirely cancel the in-person component of the meeting.

Trump last went to the Maryland retreat in early January, staying out of public view the weekend after his supporters staged a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Barack Obama traveled to the camp a few dozen times during his eight years in office, twice convening groups of world leaders there -- the heads of G8 countries in 2012 and Gulf states in 2015.

George W. Bush was a bigger fan. He visited Camp David 150 times during his two terms in office, according to CBS News.

