(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech on his efforts to stem inflation as spiking prices threaten Democrats’ already dim chances of holding onto to Congress after midterm elections.

The president will detail his legislative push on Tuesday at the White House, an official familiar with his plans said. Biden will draw a contrast with a Republican plan to raise taxes and let popular programs like Social Security and Medicare expire. Those GOP details come from a proposal put forward by Florida Senator Rick Scott.

Biden’s intervention comes as skyrocketing prices leave Americans increasingly pessimistic about their finances despite strong job growth. Consumer prices rose in March at the fastest pace since 1981, especially driven by food, energy and shelter costs.

Inflation remains the biggest worry for voters ahead of the November vote and Democrats control the House and Senate by narrow margins. A CNN poll out last week found 8 in 10 Americans don’t believe the government is doing enough to fight inflation and most think Biden’s policies have made the situation worse.

Last week, the Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate increase in more than two decades to combat inflation running at a 40-year high, with more hikes expected amid criticism that the central bank took took too long to act.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.