(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference as president on March 25, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, as he promotes his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure and efforts to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations.

Biden signed his “American Rescue Plan” into law last week, and he and other top Democrats are fanning out across the country this week to tout its benefits. Biden is visiting Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

