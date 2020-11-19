Biden to Host First Meeting with Pelosi, Schumer Since Election

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden will meet in person on Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Wilmington, Delaware, according to people familiar with the plans.

The meeting will be the first in-person conversation between the top three Democratic leaders since Biden won the presidency. Biden has spoken with both leaders by phone, but he has had very limited in-person meetings because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at The Queen, the theater in Wilmington that Biden has been using for meetings and events since the campaign.

The Biden transition team declined to comment.

Biden has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

