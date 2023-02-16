(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss efforts to bolster support for Ukraine and mark the one-year point of Russia’s invasion at a White House visit on March 3.

“At the one-year mark of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression, and strengthen transatlantic security,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The leaders will also review their cooperation on other security issues including the challenges presented by China, according to the statement.

Biden has helped secure international support for Kyiv, including weapons and funding, and imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow to hamper Russia’s war. The US has committed nearly $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

The US and Germany are also providing tanks to aid Ukrainian forces, after overcoming a disagreement that threatened the unified allied effort to support Kyiv. The US agreed to provide Abrams tanks and Germany will send its Leopard tanks.

Biden is traveling to Poland next week to mark the first year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the visit, from Feb. 20 through Feb. 22, he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and leaders of the so-called Bucharest 9 group of eastern-flank NATO allies.

