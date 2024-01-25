(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit in April, a bid to showcase one of the US’s most durable alliances, even as questions about a Japanese bid to purchase a US steel titan loom large.

Japan is “one of our closest allies in the whole world and certainly a critical alliance in the Indo-Pacific,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday as he announced the visit, which will include an April 10 state dinner.

The meetings are set to focus on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues, particularly as the US seeks to bolster ties in Asia to counter Chinese influence. The leaders undoubtedly will tackle a burgeoning thaw between Japan and South Korea, which Biden helped broker in a three-way Camp David summit last August.

But a US national security review of Nippon Steel Corp.’s proposed takeover of United States Steel Corp. could inject some tension into the sit-down. It’s unusual for the Treasury Department-led panel conducting the review to closely scrutinize deals involving companies from allied countries.

Yet the White House last month said the deal — which has attracted strong union opposition — deserves “serious scrutiny.” Biden has campaigned on saving union jobs, boosting US-made products and strengthening supply chains.

Unwavering Commitment

Japan, which hosted last year’s Group of Seven leaders summit, has been a reliable US partner, providing humanitarian support for Ukraine and participating in a US-led coalition of governments condemning Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The world’s No. 3 economy, Japan pushed for inclusion of so-called “Global South” countries in G-7 meetings, echoing calls from US officials to allow developing nations a bigger voice in international matters.

“The visit will underscore the enduring strength of our alliance partnership, the unwavering US commitment to Japan, and Japan’s increasing global leadership role,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

A decades-long ally of the US, Japan will enjoy more than just the pomp of a state visit. The rare occasion is a significant statement about nations Biden would like to court as he seeks a second term.

Biden has cast himself as a seasoned foreign policy hand who is eager to draw on international coalitions — drawing a contrast with the Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who made “America First” his foreign policy mantra.

Biden has previously hosted the leaders of France, India, South Korea and Australia for White House state visits.

