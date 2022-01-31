(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar’s ruler are due to discuss shoring up energy supplies to Europe and diplomacy with the Taliban when they meet at the White House on Monday.

Biden will update Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on efforts for a diplomatic solution to the crisis over Ukraine, which has led the U.S. to ask Qatar to step up supplies of liquefied natural gas if fallout from a Russian invasion leads to energy shortages in Europe.

Officials on a conference call with reporters Sunday declined to say if they expect a formal agreement on LNG supplies to Europe to emerge from Monday’s visit. Europe leans on Russia for about a third of its natural gas.

Qatar is among the world’s biggest producers of LNG, with about three-quarters of its exports sold to energy-poor Asian countries such as Japan and Korea. It’s already pumping a full capacity.

The emir’s trip to Washington, which was originally planned for November, includes meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and members of Congress, according to the U.S. officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join the Oval Office meeting.

A Boeing Co. announcement of a 50-plane commitment by Qatar Airways to the 777X freighter is expected to coincide with the emir’s visit, people familiar with the matter said last week. It’s the first new jet model by Boeing in almost five years.

The U.S. officials said ties with Qatar are strong, especially on counter-terrorism, trade and Afghanistan. Qatar was the primary transit destination for over 60,000 Afghanistan evacuees, one official said.

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed after a months-long pause. Airport operations and security will be a topic of discussion, people familiar with the situation said earlier.

Qatar has invested heavily in the U.S. in recent years and plans to increase its $30 billion in U.S. holdings to $45 billion. The Gulf country imported over $23 billion of goods and services from the U.S. in the last five years, one of the officials said.

While it will be Tamim’s first visit to the White House since Biden took office, the president has spoken with the emir before. They first met when he was vice president and Biden called Tamim in August 2021.

The White House is promoting the visit as the first for a Gulf Cooperation Council leader. Other leaders from the Middle East have had bilateral meetings in the Oval Office with Biden, including Iraq’s Mustafa al-Kadhimi in July and Israel’s Naftali Bennett in September.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.