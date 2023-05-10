(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden will host India’s Narendra Modi for a state dinner on June 22, the White House confirmed Wednesday, marking his third such formal event after dinners for the leaders of France and South Korea.

“The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

The two leaders will focus on a secure Indo-Pacific and technology partnerships on defense, clean energy and space, Jean-Pierre said.

The formal state visit comes as the Biden administration is working to deepen its relationship with key countries to counter what it sees as a growing threat posed by China.

The two leaders will Prime Minister will “explore ways to strengthen India-US collaboration in pluri-lateral and multilateral fora, including in the G20,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. “They would reflect on their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement.”

Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in December and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April for formal state dinners.

Modi and Biden will also see each other in Australia this month for a summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan.

France is preparing for a big visit by Modi, as well, after Macron invited him to be the guest of honor at France’s Bastille Day parade on July 14. The invitations reflect India’s importance as the world’s most populated country and current leader of the Group of 20 nations.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump hosted the Indian prime minister for a “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston, which attracted some 50,000 people to the home stadium of the Houston Texans.

Modi returned the favor the next year, hosting a “Namaste Trump” tour through India that saw the former president visit the Taj Mahal and host a rally before an estimated 100,000 Indians at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

--With assistance from Muneeza Naqvi.

(Updates with statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs in graf five.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.