(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will call for 70% of the world to be vaccinated by this time next year during a virtual vaccine summit he’ll host Wednesday that’s intended to spur countries, businesses and organizations to set firm targets to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will pledge a U.S. order of 500 million doses of Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE’s vaccine for donation abroad, pushing the total U.S. donation pledge above 1.1 billion doses as he leans on other nations to do the same, according to officials familiar with the event.

The summit attendees will include foreign leaders, private sector figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations, and include a mix of speeches and recorded statements. Biden will lead one of four sessions, on vaccinating the world, while Vice President Kamala Harris will lead another.

The Pfizer doses will be produced in the U.S. and be shipped through Covax, the global vaccine sharing system, to low and lower-middle- income countries, beginning in January and running through next September.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity before the summit took place, declined to say how much the order would cost, but said the contracting process is continuing. The doses will be provided on a not-for-profit basis, they added. The company plans to produce them at four plants across the U.S.

Pfizer confirmed the deal in a statement.

The pledge is on top of a 500-million-dose donation announced in June at the Group of Seven summit in the U.K. Distribution of those vaccines began last month. Combined with shipments made so far of surplus supply, the U.S. donation total is now at least 1.13 billion doses, more than double the total delivered domestically.

Of those, at least 330 million have been pledged by the end of 2021. The remaining 800 million, including all of Biden’s new pledge, are to be delivered in 2022.

However, the summit comes as the U.S. prepares to begin giving booster shots, a step that health advocates warn will divert vaccines that might otherwise be donated, and increase inequities among nations.

The summit will also discuss steps to expand availability of treatments, including oxygen and therapeutic drugs, and supplies such as Covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment, the officials said.

The U.S. has backed calls for a so-called TRIPS waiver to ease intellectual property protections on vaccines and allow them to be made in more countries. Talks continue at the World Trade Organization on that, but one official downplayed expectations of any breakthrough at the summit.

The administration did not release a list of attendees ahead of time.

The gathering is the start of a process aimed at tracking pledges, the officials said. Biden will call for 70% of the world to be vaccinated by next September’s United Nations leaders’ meeting. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for that target to be met by the end of June. Leaders will meet again in the first quarter of next year to review progress, the officials said.

