(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will release his 2023 budget request on March 28, according to a senior administration official, outlining how he’d enact some of his top priorities and his administration’s spending requests across the government.

The budget document offers a glimpse at how the administration expects to spend money for priorities including aid to Ukraine and the continuing effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as legislative proposals such as increased funding for community policing programs, cancer research, and mental health education.

It will also provide economic projections as the nation enters what Biden has labeled a new phase of the coronavirus response and grapples with high inflation. The budget request includes proposed changes to the corporate and individual tax codes sought by the Biden administration.

The annual request is aspirational, meant to guide Congress as it kicks off negotiations over tax and spending legislation. Biden earlier this week signed a $1.5 trillion bill that will keep the government funded through September.

The request will come just over two weeks after the Senate confirmed Shalanda Young as head of Biden’s Office of Management and Budget. Young held the role in the acting capacity last year, when Biden unveiled a proposal asking for more than $6 trillion in government spending during the 2022 fiscal year.

