Biden to Make Appeal to Union that Endorsed Him in 2020

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will headline a conference next week for a union that was the first major labor organization to endorse a presidential candidate during the 2020 campaign.

Biden, who has said he intends to run for reelection, will be the first sitting president to appear at the International Association of Fire Fighters’ legislative conference in more than two decades, IAFF said in a statement to its membership.

White House officials confirmed the appearance.

“We are proud and excited to announce that President Joseph R. Biden will headline the Conference in person,” the group said in its notice.

The firefighters’ union endorsed Biden in late April 2019, just ahead of his first visit to Iowa as a presidential candidate. Biden has repeatedly vowed to be the most pro-union president in history.

