President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine‘s foreign and defense ministers Saturday while in Poland on the final leg of a trip aimed at showing U.S. and allied resolve to counter Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

The White House said the president would “drop by” a meeting in Warsaw between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and their U.S. counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

It will be the first time Biden and Kuleba have met meet face-to-face since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Biden also will meet Saturday with Polish President Andrzej Duda as well as with Ukrainian refugees, and will finally deliver what National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan termed a “major address” on U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine and counter Russian aggression.

Biden “will speak to the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One on Friday while en route to Poland.

The U.S. and European Union on Friday unveiled an agreement to help Europe wean itself off Russian fuel imports. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the U.S. and EU of aiming to “destroy” Russia through “hybrid war, a total war.”

The pact came a day after Biden met in Brussels with NATO, Group of Seven and EU allies.

