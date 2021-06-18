Biden to Meet With Top U.S. Financial Regulators on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to meet with top U.S. financial regulators on Monday to discuss the health of the system they oversee and how his administration’s priorities, including on climate change and inclusion, can best be addressed.

The meeting, which was announced by the White House on Friday night, comes at a critical stage for Biden’s infrastructure proposal and after Federal Reserve officials said this week that they anticipated two interest rate increases by the end of 2023.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the president would “meet with lead financial regulators for an update on the state of the country’s financial system and institutions.”

She said the session would “cover regulatory priorities including climate-related financial risk and agency actions to promote financial inclusion and to responsibly increase access to credit.”

