Biden To Name Tanden as Budget Chief, Rouse to Economic Council

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden is turning to longtime Democratic policy staffer Neera Tanden to lead his Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers, said people familiar with the process.

Biden will also nominate Adewale Adeyemo to be deputy treasury secretary as part of a slate of economic-team appointments he plans to make this week, the people said.

The Biden transition team declined to comment.

The choices show Biden turning to experienced Washington hands as he begins building his economic team. He’s selected Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairman, as his nominee for treasury secretary, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Tanden, who currently leads the the Center for American Progress, a liberal think-tank, worked on the Obama administration’s health-care reform and was a close adviser to Hillary Clinton.

Rouse also worked in the Obama administration as a member of the CEA and is currently dean of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.