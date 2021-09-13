1h ago
Biden to Nominate Georgetown Privacy Law Professor Bedoya to FTC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate Georgetown University law professor Alvaro Bedoya to be a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bedoya, a privacy law expert who leads the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown’s law school, would replace FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
