(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will direct his administration to create a strategy to quantify risks for both public and private financial assets posed by climate change, said two people familiar with the matter.

The 4-page executive order, which the White House plans to release later Thursday, will direct Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, as head of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, to share climate-related financial risk data and issue a report within six months, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The government-wide strategy is set to be developed within 120 days and will be drafted by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy in coordination with Yellen and the Office of Management and Budget. The Labor Department will be directed to analyze how to protect pensions from climate change risk.

A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment.

Governments, regulators and business leaders on Wall Street have been debating how the financial industry should brace for environmental threats and whether companies should provide more information to investors about those risks.

The move represents an early step in the new administration’s efforts to reduce the risks to financial stability posed by climate change, and to meet its longer-term goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Under Biden’s order, the OMB director, in consultation with other agencies, will identify the primary drivers of federal climate-risk exposure and develop ways to quantify climate risk for the president’s long-term budget projections. OMB and the Council of Economic Advisers will also develop and publish an assessment of the government’s climate risk exposure.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.