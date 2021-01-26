Biden to Order Justice Department to End Use of Private Prisons

(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department will be required to end its use of privately run prisons under an executive order to be signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

Biden will instruct the Attorney General not to renew contracts with private prison operators, according to a White House statement.

“Private prisons profiteer off of federal prisoners in less safe conditions for prisoners and correctional officers alike,” the statement said. “President Biden is committed to reducing mass incarceration while making our communities safer.”

The move may impact the country’s two largest operators of private prisons, GEO Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc., which saw their share prices gain significantly after former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Trump ended an Obama-era prohibition on DOJ’s use of private prisons and also expanded detention by federal immigration authorities.

GEO and CoreCivic have sought to diversify from federal contracts by signing deals with states to build and operate prisons.

