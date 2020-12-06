(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden has selected Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of health and human services, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the transition’s deliberations.

Becerra, who is currently the Democratic attorney general of California, had become Biden’s clear choice only over the last few days, according to the report. Biden has come under increasing pressure from the Latino community to diversify his cabinet.

