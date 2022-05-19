(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans a show of support for Sweden and Finland’s desire to join NATO in a Thursday meeting at the White House, as opposition from Turkey has imperiled their bid.

Biden, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Madgalena Andersson will discuss the two countries’ applications for membership in the alliance, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Nordic leaders will later deliver remarks in which they’re expected to express confidence that Turkey’s objections can be addressed and the admission process can move forward, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

“I’m not going to Turkey, but I think we’re going to be OK,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he could assuage Turkish concerns.

Biden is ready to throw the weight of the bloc’s largest military power behind the two countries’ inclusion, which would re-shape Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape. Sweden and Finland were officially neutral throughout most of the Cold War, but Russia’s war with Ukraine turned public sentiment in both countries hard against Moscow -- a strategic embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin, who has sought to constrain NATO expansion.

But Biden and the two Nordic countries must first broker an agreement with Turkey, which blocked their formal North Atlantic Treaty Organization application from moving forward over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s claim they support Kurdish militias.

If a deal cannot be reached, it would mark a significant setback for Biden, who has touted NATO unity in the face of Russia’s invasion as a major achievement. It would also leave the Nordic countries more vulnerable to aggression and attempts at influence from Russia. The delay has already cast a cloud over their historic decision to join the alliance.

Earlier: Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO Bids in Limbo as Turkey Objects

Ankara is insisting any new candidates for NATO membership recognize its concerns about Kurdish militias -- both inside Turkey and across its borders in Syria and Iraq.

That’s been a major source of tension within the alliance, because while all NATO members recognize the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as a terrorist organization within Turkey, many have supported and even armed its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, in the fight against Islamic State.

Erdogan’s advisers have said they also want arms-export restrictions Sweden and Finland placed on Turkey following its 2019 incursion into Syria to be lifted.

Turkish officials have said Ankara is pursuing a foreign policy in line with its own national interests, and would agree to NATO’s expansion should the concerns it’s outlined with regard to the Nordic nations be met.

“It’s unacceptable for member states or those applying for membership to support groups that target us,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting Blinken in New York.

The White House has declined to say what it is prepared to offer Turkey. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke to Cavusoglu about his government’s concerns, and Sullivan also spoke to his counterpart.

NATO member states must unanimously approve Sweden and Finland’s applications for them to join, giving Erdogan veto power.

Read More: What Turkey Wants From Sweden and Finland in NATO Expansion Spat

“We’re confident that, at the end of the day, Finland and Sweden will have an effective and efficient accession process, that Turkey’s concerns can be addressed,” Sullivan said Wednesday. “We feel very good about where this will track to.”

It’s unclear when NATO ambassadors will reconvene to discuss the membership bids but officials hope to do so within days to allow for various bilateral talks to sort out the issues, according to person familiar with the matter.

If Turkey were to agree to this first step, allowing Sweden and Finland to conduct accession talks with NATO, it would still have several other opportunities down the line to stall or block the process.

While Turkish government officials say they are not looking to negotiate over subjects beyond Sweden and Finland’s stance on the Kurds, Ankara wants to be included again in the US F-35 advanced fighter jet program, from which it was excluded after purchasing Russian missile defense systems.

It has also asked the US for dozens of F-16s and upgrades to its existing fleet of the planes.

Thursday’s White House visit is one of the most consequential for Nordic leaders. They had a joint call with Biden on May 13, and Niinisto paid an in-person visit to the Oval Office on March 5. Biden placed an impromptu telephone call to Andersson during that meeting.

The Swedish and Finnish leaders are also seeking to build relationships with Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress to ensure swift approval of their NATO bids once the alliance approves them.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.