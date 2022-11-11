(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden and US officials pressed the Egyptian government on Friday over the case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a jailed writer and activist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

“We’re doing everything we can to secure his release as well as the release of a number of other political prisoners,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

Biden met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi Friday on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit. El-Sisi’s government has drawn criticism for its crackdown on political dissent, with the case of El-Fattah in the spotlight. A group of more than 50 Democratic lawmakers signed a letter urging Biden to call for the release of political prisoners.

Sullivan said he was not able to provide an update on the condition of El-Fattah, who is on a hunger strike.

“The Egyptians have one story on this; obviously his family has a totally different story,” Sullivan said. “This is a circumstance where it’s not trust but verify, it’s verify, and we’ve not been able to do that.”

The meeting with Egypt’s president in Sharm el-Sheikh is one of several Biden is having with autocratic leaders during his week-long trip to North Africa and Asia, including sit-downs with the leaders of China and Cambodia.

Biden has said he sees the US locked in a global struggle between democracies and autocracies, but has had to turn to non-democratic leaders to address national interests.

He traveled to Saudi Arabia in July to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to coax an increase in oil production amid a global supply squeeze prompted by the war in Ukraine. The move backfired when the Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel cut production targets ahead of the US midterm elections.

--With assistance from Akayla Gardner, Josh Wingrove and Jennifer Jacobs.

