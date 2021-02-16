(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden intends to “recalibrate” the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and will emphasize outreach to King Salman as his counterpart, not Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the White House press secretary said.

“We’re going to recalibrate our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “Part of that is going back to engagement counterpart-to-counterpart. The president’s counterpart is King Salman.”

The statement is the latest sign of how the Biden administration is reassessing the close ties established between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia during the Trump administration. In Biden’s first few days, the U.S. put a hold on some key weapons sales to the kingdom and announced new efforts to bring an end to the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Despite being seen as the kingdom’s de facto ruler, the crown prince, known as MBS, became a pariah in much of official Washington after the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

But Trump and his administration, in particular son-in-law Jared Kushner, remained close to Prince Mohammed after the murder and avoided pinning blame on him for Khashoggi’s death.

Psaki also said that Biden intends to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “soon.” Israeli government officials have publicly complained that Biden didn’t call the country’s leader earlier in his presidency.

“His first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Psaki said, calling Israel “an ally.”

