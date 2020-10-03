Biden to Release Results of All His Covid Tests: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promises to release the results of every Covid test he takes. New poll shows voters turned off by President Donald Trump’s aggressive debate performance. And Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Arizona for a ‘Make America Great Again’ event.

There are 31 days until the election and 72 days until the Electoral College meets.

Biden to Release Results of Every Covid Test He Takes

Biden’s campaign said Saturday it will release the results of all his coronavirus tests.

The former vice president tested negative on Friday for the virus and told reporters that he would be tested again Sunday. He was not tested Saturday, he said after leaving an evening church service.

“We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning,” Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test.”

The announcement comes within days of Trump testing positive for the virus and being admitted to the hospital for treatment. There have been concerns about the lack of transparency about his condition and he remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Biden shared a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday night, but the two men were standing several feet apart and did not shake hands. -- Tyler Pager

New Polls Shows No Debate Bump for Trump in Key Battlegrounds (12:37 p.m.)

Voters in the key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Florida were not impressed with Trump’s performance in the presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday.

In Pennsylvania, Biden was ahead by seven percentage points, 49 percent to 42 percent, among likely voters. He led by 47 to 42 among likely voters in Florida.

The surveys began Wednesday, after the debate but before the news that Trump and first lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

The debate had been seen as key opportunity for Trump to shift the momentum in the race, which Biden has led consistently. But only 22 percent of likely voters across the two states said Trump won Tuesday’s contentious debate.

The margin of error due to sampling on the full survey was plus or minus 4.2 percentage points in Florida, and 4.1 percentage points in Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence to Headline Arizona Rally

Pence will travel to Peoria, Arizona for a rally on Thrusday, his first big event since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Pence has said he continues to test negative for the coronavirus, despite regular contact with Trump.

Arizona is seen as a key battleground in the 2020 race. Trump won the state and its 11 Electoral College votes in 2016 but Biden is leading there in the RealClearPolitics polling average by 3 percentage points. The state is also home to contested Senate race, with former astronaut Democrat Mark Kelly leading the incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally in polls.

Coming Up:

Pence is scheduled to meet Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris for a debate on Wednesday.

