(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will request a 1% increase in defense spending, to $849.8 billion, for fiscal year 2025, officials familiar with the matter said, scaling back plans for a bigger boost as it grapples with caps imposed by last year’s debt-limit deal.

The cuts reflect a decision to seek less money for procurement and research and development than earlier forecast as the Pentagon reduces orders for F-35 fighter jets and much-delayed Virginia-class submarines, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the plans before the budget is sent to Congress on Monday.

President Joe Biden’s request will be about $10 billion less than the administration had forecast it would seek for the year. The Defense Department is already in a tough spot because Congress has yet to approve a spending measure for this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, and hasn’t approved a national security supplemental bill.

The Office of Management and Budget declined to comment. Pentagon Comptroller spokesman Chris Sherwood also declined to comment on any budget numbers before Monday’s release.

While the numbers will disappoint some critics who are seeking more money, the US defense budget still dwarfs that of any other country. China, with the world’s second biggest defense budget, announced earlier this week that it would boost military spending by 7.2% in 2024 to 1.67 trillion yuan ($231 billion).

The topline spending figurefor the Defense Department doesn’t include related functions such as the Energy Department’s nuclear weapons programs. It sends a signal nonetheless: The weapons and research requests are among the most closely watched metric for the defense industry, analysts and shareholders, and the Pentagon had touted its fiscal 2024 requests in those categories as the highest ever.

The new budget request hews to caps agreed upon as part of a debt limit deal struck last year between Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to limit national security spending to $895.2 billion for the next fiscal year. The Pentagon makes up about 95% of that.

The administration will request that Congress approve $167.5 billion for procurement of weapons systems and $143.2 billion for research and development, the officials said. That’s down from projections last year that the administration would be seeking $175.3 billion for procurement and development and $145 billion for R&D for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

One of two major procurement reductions is a request for 70 of the F-35 aircraft made by Lockheed Martin Corp., down from 83 previously anticipated. The change was forced by both the spending cap and performance issues involving the fighter jet, according to an official, who said the move would save about $1.6 billion. F-35 deliveries are currently stalled as Lockheed seeks to overcome challenges with the plane’s most recent software and hardware upgrades.

“If you are going to produce more aircraft and you don’t have a software upgrade for them and they are just going to sit on the tarmac that doesn’t seem like to me that it’s a proper path forward,” said Republican Representative Rob Wittman, a veteran lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee.

A second high-profile reduction is a cut in the Navy’s request for Virginia-class submarines, from two to one. That would save save more than $2 billion, an official said, and brings the Navy’s fiscal 2025 request for new ship construction to six from a planned seven. Virginia-class contractors General Dynamics Corp. and HII are behind schedule building the subs already on contract.

Wittman of Virginia, whose state is home to HII’s shipbuilding operations, said workforce issues on the subs are now under control. Congress may reverse the Navy’s budget decision because the attack submarine has strong support in both parties.

One bright spot for the Navy: The administration approved $9.6 billion in procurement spending for the second Columbia-class ICBM submarine, the USS Wisconsin, up from $5.8 billion in procurement requested for this year, said an official.

The budget office directed the Pentagon to submit to Congress next week all the relevant, voluminous back-up materials — the so-called Justification, or J-books — along with the basic budget submission. Within the spending cap, the Pentagon has latitude to shift money among accounts, such as between procurement and operations and maintenance.

