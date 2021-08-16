(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David on Monday to address the American people about an unfolding crisis in Afghanistan that has shaken perceptions of his leadership.

Biden will speak at 3:45 p.m. from the East Room of the White House, where less than a week ago he said he did not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.

Since then, Taliban fighters have swept into control in cities across Afghanistan, prompting the collapse of the country’s government. Scenes of panic and desperation at Kabul’s airport - where thousands of Afghans on the tarmac Monday swarmed a U.S. Air Force plane as American troops arrived in hopes of securing the final avenue of escape – intensified pressure on Biden to explain how his administration had misjudged conditions in the country.

The crisis has thrown Biden’s administration into political peril, as critics have seized on his disproven assertions that the drawdown would be orderly and that Afghans who had worked alongside U.S. troops as translators would be protected.

