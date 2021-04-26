Biden to Send AstraZeneca Doses Abroad and Pledges to Help Modi

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. announced Monday it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s coronavirus vaccine abroad, and President Joe Biden pledged his full support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he combats the world’s largest surge in Covid-19 cases.

The U.S. AstraZeneca doses will be released “as they become available,” White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said in a tweet. It’s not clear how many doses would be sent to India.

AstraZeneca has not yet sought FDA authorization for its vaccine, but has already manufactured millions of doses in the U.S. under a federal contract.

In a Monday phone call, Biden and Modi pledged to “work closely together” to combat the virus and Biden promised the U.S.’s “steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.”

The U.S. announced Sunday it would send raw materials for vaccines to India and step up funding for the country to manufacture more doses. Ventilators, therapeutics, rapid testing kits and personal protective equipment will be sent as well, the White House said.

Earlier: U.S. Is Sending Vaccine Materials to Covid-Ravaged India

India has become the global epicenter of the pandemic. The country recorded 352,991 new virus cases on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day it set a new world record for a single-day increase in Covid-19 infections.

