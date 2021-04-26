(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden intends to raise capital gains taxes for people earning more than $1 million a year, his top economic adviser said Monday.

Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said at a press briefing that Biden’s forthcoming tax plan would set the new threshold for higher capital gains taxes. He described the increase as affecting “three-tenths of a percent of taxpayers,” or about 500,000 U.S. households.

