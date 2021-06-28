(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will not attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“The president is not planning to attend the games,” Psaki told reporters at a briefing Monday. “He will certainly be rooting for the athletes.” She added: “We will have a delegation from the United States as we have historically had.”

The White House is looking into the “feasibility” of first lady Jill Biden leading the U.S. delegation to the games, scheduled to open July 23, said Michael LaRosa, her press secretary.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, since Prime Mininster Yoshihide Suga lifted a state of emergency imposed to curb infections.

That’s led to concern about visiting athletes and tourists for the games. About 58% of Japanese readers surveyed by the Mainichi newspaper said they oppose the Olympics, according to a poll published Monday. The Japanese Imperial Household has said that even Emperor Naruhito has concerns the games may spread the virus.

