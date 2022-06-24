(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Friday on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that protected abortion rights nationwide, the White House said.

Biden will speak from the White House at 12:30 pm in Washington, according to a statement.

The president didn’t immediately issue a statement on the high court’s decision to wipe out the constitutional right to abortion, likely rendering the procedure largely illegal in half the country. Many Democratic congressional leaders and other senior figures in the party, including former President Barack Obama, have condemned the court’s action.

The court voted along ideological lines, 6-3, to uphold Mississippi’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, while also voting 5-4 to go further and explicitly overturn Roe and the constitutional right it established.

Biden has previously warned that the ruling would have impacts far beyond pregnant women, undermining constitutional protections for same-sex marriage and relationships and even the use of contraception.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to reconsider all of those precedents, though he said they may be protected by other provisions of the constitution.

Since the Roe decision was leaked earlier this year, Democrats have urged the White House to consider policies it can adopt through executive action to protect access to abortion even in states where it’s outlawed. But Biden’s options are limited, and he has instead called for Congress to enact Roe’s protections into law.

That won’t happen in the current Congress, and there’s little prospect of abortion-rights protections becoming US law unless Democrats achieve an overwhelming majority in the Senate.

The ruling, which overturned the landmark 1973 decision, marks a crushing defeat for supporters of nationwide abortion rights that for 50 years had been viewed as sacrosanct. Biden has predicted that voters will revolt against Republicans and in states where new restrictions are passed.

(Updates with timing for speech in second paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.